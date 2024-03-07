A man is in trouble after his truck drives through a field.

How the Truck Ended up in a Field in Prosser

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, neighbors called deputies after hearing a large truck driving in the area near Prosser. Deputies say a 45-year-old male was driving the rig, which didn't make the turn at an intersection and ended up driving through a field, where it was stuck.

The truck in the field (BCSO) The truck in the field

Deputies Suspect the Driver was Under the Influence

Deputies report that the male was not injured, and only a fence was damaged. During an investigation, deputies believed the male was under the influence and taken into custody.

A Plea from the Benton County Sheriff's Office

The property owner was notified of the damage. The Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are pleading with residents to "please do not drink and drive and to be safe!"

