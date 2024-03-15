More roadwork is coming to Pasco and could cause some headaches for drivers.

The City of Pasco announced that two significant projects will start next week and impact traffic.

Construction continues on George Washington Way and will affect traffic and pedestrians.

West Argent Road Pavement Work

From Monday (March 18th) through Friday (March 22nd), a contractor will pave West Argent Road from Varney Lane/Saraceno Way to Road 36. Drivers will see intermittent lane closures between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily. In addition, on March 19th, Farm Road access off Argent will be closed from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Broadmoor Boulevard Roadway Restoration

In addition to the work on Argent Road, Broadmoor Boulevard will see road work. From Tuesday (March 19th) to Wednesday (March 20th), Broadmoor Boulevard from Burns Road to Dent Road (Road 116) will be closed for restoration. The city says detours will be in place, so they recommend planning your route accordingly.

Stay up to date on all the Pasco Road Projects

The City of Pasco appreciates your patience and cooperation during these projects. You can stay updated on any changes on their Facebook Page.

