Pasco Parents on Edge After Kidnapping Attempt

Officers with the Pasco Police Department are looking into an attempted kidnapping in Pasco.

A Man in a Van Approached a Student in Pasco

The Department says a middle-aged man pulled up to a student along 9th and Court in a white van with no windows and offered them candy. The student ran from the man in the van to the Capitan Gray Elementary School’s campus and told a school staffer about what had happened.

Pasco Detectives are Actively Investigating the Attempted Kidnapping in Pasco

The staff member at the school in Pasco then called and reported the attempted kidnapping to the Pasco Police Department. Detectives say they are actively investigating the attempted abduction, and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch number at (509) 628-0333.

Community Reporting Leads To Arrest In After-Hours Kiona-Benton High School Incident

An After Hours Argument at a Benton County High School Leads to a Gun Charge and Arrest

This week, on January 30th, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies got a call at night from a concerned citizen about a heated argument in the parking lot of Kiona-Benton City High School.

Benton County Deputies Found a Gun on One of the Men in the Argument.

When deputies rolled up to the scene, they discovered that a 22-year-old man involved in the dispute was carrying a gun. The alleged gun-toting suspect was taken into custody for having a firearm on a school campus and for not having the legal ability to conceal the gun. He was also trespassed from the school property. Read more on this story here.