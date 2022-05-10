One Score Short of 100; Tri-City Rush Roll Over Washington Elite 93-12

(Pasco, WA) -- It didn't take long for the Tri-City Rush to get the jump on the Washington Elite inside the HAPO Center Saturday night; the home team scored a touchdown about a minute-and-a-half into the game, and never really looked back. The undefeated Rush handled the winless Elite with relative ease in every phase throughout the first quarter of the contest--the exclamation point of which may have been a punt blocked and recovered for a TD in the end zone.





Tri-City led 32-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Washington travel team showed signs of life when they got on the board for six very early in the second quarter. The two teams exchanged touchdowns again over the next few minutes, but that would be the last time the Elite crossed the goal line that evening. The Rush led 93-12 and had possession of the football when the final whistle blew. Tri-City will host the non-conference Oregon Outlaws for their final home game of the season on Saturday.





