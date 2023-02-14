Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center: See Results Here

(Pasco, WA) -- The latest results from the Special Election held Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Benton County:

Kennewick School District 17 EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY

LEVY YES          8,660    55.15%
LEVY NO            7,044    44.85%
Total Votes       15,704    100%

Paterson School District 50 REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY

LEVY YES          42    89.36%
LEVY NO             5     10.64%
Total Votes       47    100%

Kiona-Benton City School District 52 EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION REPLACEMENT LEVY

LEVY YES          689    50.89%
LEVY NO            665    49.11%
Total Votes       1,354  100%

Finley School District 53 EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY

LEVY YES          442    51.7%
LEVY NO            413    48.3%
Total Votes         855    100%

Richland School District 400 CAPITAL LEVY FOR SAFETY AND SECURITY ENHANCEMENTS AND HIGH SCHOOL FACILITIES EVALUATION AND DESIGN

LEVY YES          7,329    54.14%
LEVY NO            6,209    45.86%
Total Votes        13,538    100%

Total Ballots Counted                          31,514
Estimated Ballots Left to Count            4,000

Franklin County

PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 Bonds to Construct, Improve, and Modernize School Facilities

APPROVE     5560    59.54%
REJECT        3,779    40.46%

