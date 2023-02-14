Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center: See Results Here
(Pasco, WA) -- The latest results from the Special Election held Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Benton County:
Kennewick School District 17 EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS LEVY
LEVY YES 8,660 55.15%
LEVY NO 7,044 44.85%
Total Votes 15,704 100%
Paterson School District 50 REPLACEMENT EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY
LEVY YES 42 89.36%
LEVY NO 5 10.64%
Total Votes 47 100%
Kiona-Benton City School District 52 EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION REPLACEMENT LEVY
LEVY YES 689 50.89%
LEVY NO 665 49.11%
Total Votes 1,354 100%
Finley School District 53 EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND OPERATION LEVY
LEVY YES 442 51.7%
LEVY NO 413 48.3%
Total Votes 855 100%
Richland School District 400 CAPITAL LEVY FOR SAFETY AND SECURITY ENHANCEMENTS AND HIGH SCHOOL FACILITIES EVALUATION AND DESIGN
LEVY YES 7,329 54.14%
LEVY NO 6,209 45.86%
Total Votes 13,538 100%
Total Ballots Counted 31,514
Estimated Ballots Left to Count 4,000
Franklin County
PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 Bonds to Construct, Improve, and Modernize School Facilities
APPROVE 5560 59.54%
REJECT 3,779 40.46%