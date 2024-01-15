MCC Basketball Weekend Takeaways

1/15/2024

Another weekend of Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) High School Boys' Basketball has wrapped up, and NewsRadio 610 KONA has your five takeaways from this past weekend. (January 12th-13th)

Ice Cold

The first cold front of 2024 brought freezing temperatures and some challenges for teams to travel this past weekend. Walla Walla was slated to travel to Richland to take on the undefeated Bombers, but the cold, snowy weather had other plans as the game was canceled.

On Fire

Peter Dress has helped lead the Kamiakin Braves to a strong start as they sit at 8-1 in MCC pay. Dress leads MCC scorers with 22.5 points per game and 315 total points per year. Dress has also surpassed 1,000 total career points.

3 Point Land

Walla Walla's Ken Higgins has been letting it fly from the 3-point line. The Blue Devil's senior guard has sunk 46 three-pointers to lead the MCC.

The Streak Continues

Despite the cancelation, Richland remains undefeated in MCC play. They play a non-conference game today against Eastside Catholic and then return to MCC on Tuesday against Pasco.

Points on Points on Points

The Kamiakin Braves have been fine in the scoring department. As of today, the Braves have netted an MCC-leading 860 total points for the season overall.