The Washington State Patro (WSP)l is hoping someone will come forward with information surrounding a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of one near North of the Tri-Cities in Eastern Washington.

The Washington State Patrol Needs Your Help in this Hit and Run Case

In a press release, the WSP says they are still seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run collision near Lind, Washington. They say 3:30 AM, a car hit and killed a pedestrian back in October of 2023 along State Route 395, near Mile Post 81.

Washington State Patrol Troopers Have Uncovered Some Details During the Investigation

Investigators believe that the crash involved a white car and suspect that the driver may have or have not been aware that they struck the person. The body of the victim was discovered along the road by law enforcement.

If you have any information, Call the Washington State Patrol

WSP detectives seek any information and witnesses to the collision or information about anyone who may have struck something in this area. Troopers also want information on the person walking along Stae Route 395 in the area before the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Lewis Stevens at (509) 904-5102 or Email Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.

