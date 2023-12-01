Leavenworth Washington Robbed of Being #1 Winter Wonderland Destination

How Does Leavenworth Washington Rank As A Winter Wonderland Destination?

Leavenworth Washington is one of the most magical places on earth during the winter holidays so imagine my surprise when a new survey ranking robbed the charming town of its rightly deserved first-place spot.



Here Are Some Things You Should See If You Are Going To Leavenworth In Winter

The Village of Lights is one of the most stunning things you must see if you visit Leavenworth this holiday season.

If you are new to Washington State, Leavenworth, Washington is a hidden gem in the Cascade Mountains. It's like being in a Swiss Village with its charming Bavarian-style architecture.

The town is filled with quirky shops, delicious restaurants, and festive events that will leave you in awe. The town turns into a winter wonderland complete with a reindeer farm and stunning holiday lights during the winter months.

So you'd think Leavenworth would rank higher on a nationwide survey of popular winter wonderland destinations.

According to architecturaldigest.com, Leavenworth ranks #36 out of the top 100 winter destinations in their survey. I was going to be a little upset with the ranking until I noticed the competition and you see Aspen and Vail Colorado as the top places to escape to in the winter.

I'll concede the victory...for now but 36th out of 100 is a great compliment to our little Leavenworth town and it should be one of those destinations added to your road trip itinerary for this holiday season.

