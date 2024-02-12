Gunshots in Kennewick on Super Bowl Sunday Yesterday, on Super Bowl Sunday, Kennewick Police Officers got a call about a weapons complaint in South Kennewick. Officers said the calls came in around 8:30 in the evening and came from several residents reporting a man shooting a gun into the air near the 800 block of W 43rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police is Now Seeking Additional Information on the Gunshots Fired into the Air The Kennewick Police Department is asking If anyone has information about this incident, please call their non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the above case number. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com Additional Tri-Cities Area Stories on NewsRadio 610 KONA

TRAGIC DISCOVERY: MISSING PLYMOUTH RESIDENT’S REMAINS FOUND IN COLUMBIA RIVER

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in the Columbia River.

Fishermen Made the Tragic Discovery in the Columbia River over the Weekend.

Detectives say that over the weekend, fishermen found human remains near Plymouth, Washington. Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and Benton Fire and Dive Rescue all responded to assist in recovering the deceased.

First Responders and Law Enforcement Worked to Recover and Identify the Person

Officials say they identified the departed as Chance Townsend, who had been missing from the Plymouth area since December 2023. The Benton County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office Issues Heartfelt Condolences to the Family and Friends of the Departed

In a social media post, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. Townsend's family and friends during this difficult time."

