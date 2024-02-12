The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in the Columbia River.

Fishermen Made the Tragic Discovery in the Columbia River over the Weekend.

Detectives say that over the weekend, fishermen found human remains near Plymouth, Washington. Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and Benton Fire and Dive Rescue all responded to assist in recovering the deceased.

First Responders and Law Enforcement Worked to Recover and Identify the Person

Officials say they identified the departed as Chance Townsend, who had been missing from the Plymouth area since December 2023. The Benton County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office Issues Heartfelt Condolences to the Family and Friends of the Departed

In a social media post, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. Townsend's family and friends during this difficult time."

