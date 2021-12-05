Kennewick Falls to Bellevue in Epic Gridiron Clash

(Puyallup, WA) -- The Kennewick Lions fell to the top-seeded Bellevue Wolverines in the WIAA 3A Football Championship Final on Saturday. It may not have panned out the way most Tri-Citians would have liked, but it was certainly a game that will be talked about for many years to come.





The contest started with two turnovers in the first 90 seconds after the opening kickoff. Kennewick had the ball first, but QB Dayton Davis' pass was intercepted by RB/DB Ishaan Daniels on just the second play of the game. Bellevue took over at the Kennewick 13-yard line, but QB Lucas Razore fumbled on the next play and Kennewick recovered. The Lions would march the ball 53 yards down the field until Davis was again intercepted--this time by Bellevue's Colin Miller inside the Bellevue 5-yard line. The Wolverines kept the ball on the ground, ultimately moving 95 yards and scoring the first touchdown of the game on the first play of the second quarter. The PAT kick was good, and Bellevue jumped up to a 7-0 lead.





Kennewick punted after going three-and-out following Bellevue's first scoring drive. The Wolverines again moved down the field, and were able to kick a 21-yard field goal to increase their lead to 10 with about two-and-half minutes remaining until halftime. A big 39-yard completion from Davis to WR Simeon Howard got the Lions into the red-zone and RB Myles Mayovksy punched it in for six shortly thereafter. The PAT try was no good, and Bellevue led 10-6 at the end of the half.





The Kennewick defense forced Bellevue to punt on the opening drive of the third quarter, but the offense was unable to capitalize during its ensuing possession--eventually punting the ball back to Bellevue. RB William Wang later broke free for a 64-yard rushing touchdown and another successful PAT made it 17-7 in favor of the Wolverines with exactly four minutes to go in the third. Showing true pride, the Lions battled back on an 80-yard drive capped off by a 67-yard touchdown off a swing pass caught by Mayovsky. The score was 17-13 as the teams entered the fourth and final quarter of regulation. Neither defense gave much ground. The Lions had the ball at the Bellevue 47-yard line with over four minutes left, but Miller intercepted his second pass of the game for the Bellevue defense, and the Woverines ran out the clock from there.





Final Score: 17-13





On a rainy afternoon at Sparks Stadium, the Bellevue Wolverines won the 2021 3A Football Championship.

Post Script:

Senior William Wang was Bellevue's leading rusher and scorer with 243 yards and 2 TD's on 33 carries. Kennewick Senior Myles Mayosvky rushed for 83 yards and a TD. He also had 79 yards receiving and one receiving TD.





Author Mark Twain once said history never repeats, but it often rhymes; it's worth noting that the final score of the last game between Kennewick and Bellevue some 38 years ago was 17-14 in favor of the Wolverines. Saturday's contest likely could have ended with the same score had Kennewick not missed their first point-after-try of the game.







