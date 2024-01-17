The Kennewick Police Department is still investigating an alleged drive-by shooting that happened at the end of 2023.

Details Are Emerging Around an Alledged Drive-by Shooting in Kennewick

Detectives are still looking for details surrounding a reported Drive-by shooting on December 27, 2023. Investigators say that at 1:55 AM, a Drive-by Shooting was called into the Kennewick Police Department. The department says the event occurred in the 1600 block of S Washington Street. According to officers, two vehicles arrived in the area, and several people exited, approached a home, and fired gunshots into it.

The Kennewick Police Needs Your Help

Kennewick Police Detectives are asking for your help in identifying the vehicles and/or those associated with the involved vehicles pictured below.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference this case number. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.

Additional Tri-Cities Area Crime Stories

A Person is Busted for Going to the Bathroom on the Side of the Road Near Prosser

A man is in trouble with Police after allegedly going to the bathroom on the side of the road and leading officers on a pursuit in a car they said was stolen.

A Man Going to the Bathroom on the Side of the Road Prompts Police Response

The Prosser Police Department says that multiple area agency officers helped in a case that initially involved lewd conduct off North Dallas Road. The department says they got a call of a person urinating on the side of the road and then just standing beside his car with his pants down.

In Pursuit of the Alleged Stolen Vehicle

Officers say that the man jumped in the car and drove off. Investigators then learned that the vehicle was stolen. Officers then pursued the driver, and he was eventually stopped with help from tire spikes in Grandview. Police say they arrested the driver and three other people in the alleged stolen vehicle.

