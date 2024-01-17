Have you Seen These people in the Tri-Cities? They are Wanted in a Drive-By Case
Details Are Emerging Around an Alledged Drive-by Shooting in Kennewick
The Kennewick Police Needs Your Help
A Person is Busted for Going to the Bathroom on the Side of the Road Near Prosser
A man is in trouble with Police after allegedly going to the bathroom on the side of the road and leading officers on a pursuit in a car they said was stolen.
A Man Going to the Bathroom on the Side of the Road Prompts Police Response
The Prosser Police Department says that multiple area agency officers helped in a case that initially involved lewd conduct off North Dallas Road. The department says they got a call of a person urinating on the side of the road and then just standing beside his car with his pants down.
In Pursuit of the Alleged Stolen Vehicle
Officers say that the man jumped in the car and drove off. Investigators then learned that the vehicle was stolen. Officers then pursued the driver, and he was eventually stopped with help from tire spikes in Grandview. Police say they arrested the driver and three other people in the alleged stolen vehicle.