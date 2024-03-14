Have you ever wanted to know more about being a police officer? Now is your opportunity!

The Kennewick Police Department invites you to take a deep dive into thor operations while getting hands-on police training and learning about specialized units that the Department uses.

Kennewick Police Academy curriculum:

Organizers say the Citizens Academy will cover:

Hands-on police training

Patrol Procedures and Traffic Enforcement

Detectives and Narcotics

Evidence Collection and Crime Scene Investigations

CAT and SWAT Teams

Firearms

K-9 and Youth Services

Tour of Benton County Jail and Coroner’s Office

Volunteer Program

And more!

Kennewick Police Kennewick Police loading...

The Kennewick Police Academy Runs from April to May

This five-week class will take place on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6PM to 9 PM and will run from April 15, 2024, to graduation on May 23, 2024. The department says space is limited to 25 students, and interested folks should sign up as soon as possible.

