Othello Fire Found to be Arson, Suspect Arrested

Othello arson (ACSO-Google street view) Othello arson (ACSO-Google street view) loading...

A fire that destroyed a building on the southwest edge of Othello Tuesday afternoon isd arson, say investigators.

Suspect arrested after fire guts structure

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says around 3:30 PM they and fire units were called to a location in the 2100 block of West Moon Road for a report of a building on fire.

The type of structure was not released by authorities, but the building was burned to the ground despite the efforts of fire crews. A suspect, identified as 28-year-old Víctor Jesús Pérez-Villela was seen running from the location.

He was later tracked down and arrested on Suspicion of 2nd Degree Arson. Officials have not yet said if they know why he allegedly set the fire.

Fortunately, it didn't spread to any other property, and no one was hurt in the incident.