Alert: Washington Bracing For Cold-Freeze Warning In Effect

Protect your outside plants! A Freeze warning has been issued for Tri-Cities.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning that temperatures may drop to near freezing in the Lower Columbia Basin and in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Temperatures could possibly be as low as 28-32 degrees. It's clear that Mother Nature still isn't done sharing her bitter cold with Washington.

I thought it was time to break out the summer-wear. 🙄

I thought wrong. I noticed the colder temperatures immediately Wednesday morning while out walking my dog. When I arrived at the office, my co-worker informed me that it was just 39 degrees. I worry about the damage frost can do to cherry and apple orchards.

Read: Braving the WA State Heatwave: A Test of Survival Without A/C

Recently we broke a record high-temperature in the 80's. It was lovely! I'm no fan of cold weather. I was raised in Minnesota. I dislike driving in snow. It's the reason I moved west. I can't wait for a day or two of triple-digit heat.

We have lovely rivers to relax and keep cool by. Don't get me wrong, I think a day or two at the most is what I can handle. Afterall, a statewide drought emergency was just declared. We better enjoy what we have today, because it's going to be a very dry summer. On a good note, we're expected to have above freezing temperatures by the weekend.😁

