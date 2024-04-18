Surprising Places in Washington State Named After John Wayne

Surprise: These Two Places Are Named After John Wayne In Washington State

My foster mom loved the Duke - she was a big fan of John Wayne and my first recollection of him was watching an old I Love Lucy rerun. John Wayne was a bigger-than-life character no doubt.

Have You Ever Been To John Wayne Marina In Washington State?

To say John Wayne was an iconic actor is an understatement, he's an American icon.

We all know that John Wayne Airport in Orange County California is named after him but believe it or not, there are a few places in Washington State named after the Duke as well.

The John Wayne Marina, located near Sequim, Washington, is a popular destination for boaters and outdoor enthusiasts.

This marina was bequeathed by Wayne himself, showcasing his love for the outdoors and maritime activities.

The cool thing is you can enjoy stunning views of the Olympic Mountains and explore the surrounding area filled with lush forests and wildlife.

In addition to the marina, Washington State boasts over 100 miles of trails named after John Wayne in Iron Horse State Park.

The John Wayne Pioneer Trail offers hikers, bikers, and equestrians an opportunity to explore the scenic beauty of the state while honoring the legacy of this beloved actor.

As you traverse these trails, you can imagine yourself in one of John Wayne's classic Western films, surrounded by rugged landscapes and untamed wilderness.

John Wayne was a Hollywood Legend that is still loved today and I can't forget my childhood where my foster mom loved a good John Wayne movie - for me, those are the best memories.

