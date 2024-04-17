Investigators Probing Discovery of Human Remains on Prosser Property

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in Prosser.

A resident made the discovery Tuesday afternoon on a rural farm near McReadie Road and County Line Road.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators are excavating the area where the bones were found. It's not known how long the skeletal remains were there. Deputies are continuing their investigation to determine if a crime was committed. This remains an open and active investigation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old. Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda