10 Most Stolen Items At Walmart In Washington
We recently wrote about Walmart being the 19th-ranked store for customer satisfaction - and the 8th-ranked national grocery chain in the state of Washington.
There are 64 Walmarts in the State of Washington. They are an important affordable option for low-income families trying to stretch their dollars monthly.
Even though their prices of goods are arguably the most affordable option, they suffer from a fair amount of shoplifting.
Shoplifting has hurt Walmart
Theft has been the major reason why 23 stores have shut down, including one Walmart location in Washington. With increased self-checkout lines in all grocery stores, the chain has seen increased losses.
According to Aisle of Shame - Here are the 10 Most Stolen Items at Walmart
#10 - Home Essentials
Most targeted? laundry detergent, toilet paper, and baby wipes.
#9 - Office Supplies
Pens, pencils, sticky notes, and paper clips.
#8 - Jewelry
Earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.
#7 - Apparel and Accessories
People need clean underwear - this item, along with shoes, hats, handbags, and sunglasses are popular targets.
#6 - Intimate Items
Pregnancy tests, condoms, and adult toys seem to grow legs and walk out.
#5 - Food
Packaged meat is the most shoplifted item in America - true also at Walmart locations. Other popular stole items include baby food, deli food, alcohol, and noodle packets.
#4 - Over the Counter Medication
Top stolen items include Pain relievers, laxatives, and pet medication - in that order.
#3 - Toys
Most stolen toys at Walmart locations? Hot-wheels, Pokemon cards, Yu-Gi-Oh Cards, and Magic the Gathering cards.
#2 - Small Electronics
From Watches and chargers to smartphones and headphones.
#1 - Cosmetics
Walmart thieves swipe lipstick, lip gloss, mascara and eyeliner, compacts, and hair dye most often. It's no wonder that the makeup section in our local Walmart location has a dedicated camera surveillance system
INFO: Aisle of Shame
