Streets so Slick, You Could Ice Skate Down Them

Imagine the streets in the Tri-Cities that are so slick that you could ice skate down them. Well, Pasco Police Officers did just that.

The Winter Storm Brought in some Challenging Conditions to the Tri-Cities

This past weekend brought an onslaught of winter weather. The winter conditions brought snow, freezing rain, and ice to Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. The conditions caused issues for law enforcement agencies across the three cities. The Richland Police Department even posted on their Facebook page that: "Our night shift patrol officers say the current road conditions are some of the worst they have seen in their careers here in Tri-Cities."

Pasco's Ice Skating Police Officers

Officers with the Pasco Police Department took to social media to demonstrate how slick the streets were in a very unique way by donning ice skates and going for a skate on some of the icy streets of Pasco.

Crews on site of the break (Photo: RPD)

(Photo: RPD)

