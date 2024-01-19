The Richland Police Department got the word out about the water main break incident this morning on a social media post that reported a "significant" water main break near the I-182 Overpass on Keene Rd in Richland.

A Watatermain Break is to Blame for Some Friday Morning Commute Headaches

Repair Efforts on the Richland Water Main Break are Underway

The City of Richland Government Water Department was on site of the break this morning to start repairing the break. Officials say that Keene Road, running from Jericho Road to Duportail St., will only be drivable in one direction for an extended period of time. However, I-182 remains open to drivers, minus one westbound lane that is flooded and muddied near the overpass.

Drivers are Asked to Take a Different Route

Officers with the Richland Police Department are asking drivers to avoid the area during the water main break and its repairs.