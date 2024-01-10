Have you Seen These People in the Tri-Cities? If so, Call the Police

1/10/24

Have you seen these people in the Tri-Cities? The Richland Police Department is looking to identify these people that are of interest to the department. The Richland Department says that the people listed below are being sought for their roles in alleged crimes.

A Suspected Fraud and Theft Case at Target

The department says they are looking to identify these two people, who they say are suspects in an alleged theft and fraud case at the Richland Target.

Case # 23-000826 - Suspected of theft and fraud at Target

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference the case number. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333

Can you help the Richland Police Department ID these people?

