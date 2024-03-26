Have You Been to the Small Washington Town With the “Floating” Cross?

One Small Town In Washington State Has An Amazing "Floating" Cross During Easter

I've often talked about my hometown in Washington State and here's another unique feature that you might've seen driving through rural Washington. It's quite the sight.



credit: logan wallace credit: logan wallace loading...

During Christmas, Clarkston Washington Also Has A Lighted "Floating" Star

If you've been to Clarkston Washington on the confluence of the Snake River, you might spy a very unique feature during Easter weekend and that's the seemingly "floating" cross suspended over the town.

Get our free mobile app

The Easter Cross was a part of my childhood and even though I don't live there anymore, it's still there during the Easter season shining brightly for all to see.

credit: logan wallace credit: logan wallace loading...

Here are a few facts about the cross. It was erected in 1954 by the Clarkston Jaycess. The cross is huge, 190 feet high and 110 feet wide.

It's situated 1000 feet above the city of Clarkston on the hillside. Normally, a giant "C" is in its place but during the Easter season, it's the Easter cross that takes center stage.

credit: steve ross credit: steve ross/you're from lewiston/clarkston facebook page loading...

The Easter cross can be seen as far as 25 miles away from all directions. During the Christmas season, a lighted star replaces the cross making for quite the spectacle during the holidays.

Today, the Asotin Lions Club maintains the star and the cross through donations that keep those famous landmarks lit for the holiday season.

If you ever get a chance to visit the Lewis/Clark Valley, the "floating" Easter cross is worth checking out.

10 Spring Family Adventures You'll Love In Washington State Check out these 10 amazing spring break family destinations you'll love in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals