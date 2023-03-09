Groundbreaking Held at Future Broadmoor Development

(Pasco, WA) -- It's just the beginning of what will turn out to be a massive development off Road 100 just north of the 182 Freeway. The City of Pasco held a groundbreaking to celebrate both The Broadmoor Interchange Project and the large mixed use (residential, commercial and retail) development that's set to follow.

Newsradio spoke with Tim Ufkes, who's the Vice President of Investments for Marcus & Millichap. He says the kinds of residential development you'll see has not been done in the Tri-Cities yet. He adds it will be more dense, in what you might call an urban setting, surrounded by parks, greenways and trials. He notes they are also in talks with a major national general merchandise retailer about setting up shop in a commercial block of the development. Ufkes says the total build out of the project should take about 10 years.

The Broadmoor Project has been something that's been discussed off and on in the Tri-Cities for about 40 years, and since the area is set to continue dynamic growth, the project will offer a number of ways to serve the needs of the changing area.

