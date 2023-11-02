Chiawana High Football Wins Academic State Championship

The Chiawana Riverhawks have had a great football season on the field this year in the Mid-Columbia Conference. In addition to a great season thus far, the Chiawana Riverhawks have won the 4A Football State Academic Championship.

Putting the student in student-athletics

The Chiawana High School Football team won the title after their team boasted a 3.597 grade point average. Chiawana's Athletic Director, John Cazier, was thrilled with the news.

"We have some awesome, talented, committed, and intelligent kids!" Said Cazier. "Coach Bond has emphasized with his program the importance of academics and classroom performance. That is the biggest change. "

A successful year both in the classroom and on the field for Chiawana Football.

On the field, Chiawana's winning record has earned the Riverhawks a post-season game against Moses Lake this Thursday Night on the road.

You can see the full lineup of Mid-Columbia Conference High School Football opening post-season matchups on our website.

In October, Chiwana High School is known as Championship High School.

Speaking of State Championships, the Chiawana Slowpitch Softball team just won a 4A State Title of their own.

Chiawana High School won the State's top Slowpitch Softball prize after besting Union High School (Vancouver, Washington) 21-0 in the championship game. This year's State Championship is the third in a row for the Riverhawks.

To reach the State Championship game for the third consecutive year, the Riverhawks powered through the eight-team bracket. They topped Bothel 23-7 in the opening round before beating Woodinville in the semi-finals 30-1 before the championship game.

