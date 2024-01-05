CBC Basketball to Open Conference Play on Saturday

Columbia Basin College Opens Conference Play on Saturday

The Columbia Basin College (CBC) Hawks Men's and Women's Baseball teams will open conference play this weekend. Columbia Basin is a Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) member and plays in the Eastern Division against community colleges across Eastern Washington and Oregon.

CBC Men's Basketball Opener

The CBC Men's team will open Eastern Conference play this weekend as they take on Big Bend Community College this Saturday, January 6th, at 4 PM. The Hawks enter the game after going 8-5 in non-conference play. In their last game, the Hawks topped Clark College 55-53.

CBC Woman's Basketball Opener

The Woman's Basketball team at CBC will also open their conference play against Big Bend Community College on Saturday at 2 PM. The Lady Hawks are coming into the game with a 9-2 non-conference record. The Lady Hawks want to rebound from their last match, losing to Linn-Benton 69-61.

NWAC Basketball Championships at Columbia Basin College

Columbia Basin College (CBC) will be the site of the 2024 Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Championship Basketball Tournament. The tournament will run March 6-10 & 16-17, 2024.

The top Community College men's and women's basketball teams (16 teams for each of the men's and women's divisions) in the Pacific Northwest will compete for an NWAC Championship in March on Holden Court inside CBC's state-of-the-art Student Recreation Center. The court, built in 2022, is one of the shining crown jewels in the NWAC and can seat around 1400 fans.

