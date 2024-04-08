Olympic Champion Apolo Ohno @ Capitol Theatre! Enter to Win Tix!

Can you imagine what it must feel like to be the best at something? But not just the best, but the best of the best!

Very few can, and we are so fortunate that many of the best are happy to share their lives and experiences with the rest of us.

Apolo Ohno might be a new name to you, but after April 24th, it'll be a name you think of when you hear the word "champion"!

Wrapping up the Capitol Theatre's hugely successful 2023-2024 Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series, this Olympic athlete will be hitting the stage on Wednesday, April 24th at 11 am.

Who is Apolo Ohno?

Apolo Ohno is an Olympic Champion, scoring his first major speed skating title at the US Championships after only six months of training when he was just 14 years old!

From up-and-coming student-athlete to the most decorated US Winter Olympian in history, a record that still holds to this day!

He is still very active in the Olympics community. He was a sports analyst with NBC for the Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games and is an active global ambassador for the Special Olympics and the Winter Olympics.

His story and his love for life are ones that need to be heard and that he loves to share!

For more information on Apoho Ohno, this event, and the 2023-2024 Season of Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series, click here.

