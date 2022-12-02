Hundreds gathered today to build bicycles at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. It is all a part of the Bikes for Tikes program that was started by UA Local 598 - Plumbers and Steamfitters over a decade ago.

The effort is now a Non-Profit 501C-3 Organization. It all started with an initial challenge from Bechtel to the Local 598 Union. In that first year, just 43 bicycles were made. Since its inception, over 15,000 bikes have gone to children around the region that otherwise, would not have one.

Volunteers from around the North West converged at the Three Rivers Convention Center to put all the bikes together in a matter of hours. Over the years at the Fairgrounds, and now the Convention Center, they have developed and streamlined the construction process. Many area middle and high school students also come to assist with the build day.

Also, a whole host of helmets have been donated so one can go with each and every bicycle. For those involved, it is a labor of love. The pay-off, knowing that a child has a bike and the fun and freedom that comes with it. For details and information about making a bike request: https://www.bikesfortikesnw.com/

Also thanks to: Griggs Ace Hardware, Numerica, Vinters Logistics, C.G. Public House, United Way and Toys for Tots.