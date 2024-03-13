Intersection Chaos: DUI Suspect Causes Benton County Head-On Collision
A suspected drunk driver caused a crash in Benton County.
The Late Night Crash in Benton County
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the scene of a head on collision in the area of Old Inland Empire and Rayhill Road near Benton City last night.
Deputies say that after they got to the scene and investigated, they learned one vehicle attempted to turn without yielding to the other. According to investigators, all the drivers and passengers were not injured in the collision.
One Driver was Arrested after the Late Night Crash Near in Benton County
Detectives said that the vehicle driver who failed to yield was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
