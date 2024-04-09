Over 35 Events & Shows Still To Come This Month In Yakima
Yakima Valley Week of April 8th - 14th
Wednesday the 10th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: My Fair Lady
Wednesday the 10th @ 7p – Gilbert Cellars Winery: History Happy Hour – African American History
Thursday the 11th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: My Fair Lady
Friday the 12th @ 8p – Legends Casino Hotel: Third Eye Blind (Concert)
Friday the 12th @ 7:30p – The Seasons Performance Hall/Bistro: Comedy Pop Up! Bahiyyih Mudd, Brian Briskey & Wyatt McCloud
Friday the 12th @ 6:30p – Haute Ballroom: April Fool’s Gold Party
Saturday the 13th @ 7:30p – The Seasons Performance Hall: Close To You the music of The Carpenters (Concert)
Saturday the 13th @ 8p - Yakima Improv Society (Glenwood Square): SNI: Reign Supreme (Improv Competition)
Saturday the 13th @ 9a – Glenwood Square: Second Saturday Market
Saturday the 13th @ 3p – Yakima SunDome: Jordan World Circus
Saturday the 13th @ 8p – The Chainsaw Cat: Mad Ruby w/Flightless & Take Back (Concert)
Saturday the 13th @ 8a – Holy Family Church: Holy Family’s Spring Fling Bazaar
Saturday the 13th @ 9a – Zillah High School: Dream IT Be It {for girls} (Leadership summit)
Saturday the 3th @ 9a – WILLOW Café: Spring Indoor Market!
Sunday the 14th @ 9a - Vandershop: Crystals & Plants Pop-up (Vendor Fair)
Sunday the 14th @ 7p – The Seasons Performance Hall/Bistro: Tyrus Beebe
Yakima Valley Week of April 15th - 21st
Monday the 15th @ 10a & 12p – Capitol Theatre: Lightwire Theatre “Dino-Light”
Tuesday the 16th @ 4p – Ted Brown Music: Yakima Guitar Clinic w/Breedlove Artists Zac Grooms & Luke Basile
Thursday the 18th @ 7p – The Seasons Performance Hall/Bistro: Isaac Gambito (concert)
Friday the 19th - 21st @ Fullbright Park: Baroness Wars (Medieval Fair & Archery Event)
Saturday the 20th @ 8a – Yakima Greenway: Kids Fish In & Earth Day Festival
Saturday the 20th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: Yakima Symphony Orchestra “Who’s Bad: The Symphonic Michael Jackson Experience”
Saturday the 20th @ 8p – The Seasons Performance Hall: Headbangers Ball w/Rock Shop
Saturday the 20th @ 7p – The Chainsaw Cat: Enchanged420 Extravaganza (Metaphysical Vendors & Drag Show)
Saturday The 20th @ 9a – Kittitas Valley Event Center: Junk-tiquen in the Burg (2024 Spring Vintage Show)
Saturday The 20th @ 11a – State Fair Park: Dozer Day
Sunday the 21st @ 3p – State Fair Park: Dozer Day
Sunday the 21st @ 3p – Capitol Theatre: Free Spring Concert w/Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra & Yakima Ensemble for Strings
Yakima Valley Week of April 22nd - April 30th
Wednesday the 24th @ 11a – Capitol Theatre: Yakima Town Hall – Three-Time Olympian Apolo Ohno
Thursday the 25th @ 10a – Capitol Theatre: Scrap Arts Music
Friday the 26th @ 10a – Capitol Theatre: Scrap Arts Music
Friday the 26th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: Children of Metropolis (Scrap Arts Music)
Friday the 26th @ 6p – Hoops: Aphrodisi-Yaks (Concert)
Friday the 26th @ 10a – Grandview Parks & Rec: No Rhyme or Reason Country Market
Friday the 26th @ 7:30p – Bearded Monkey Music: The Atom Age (Concert)
Friday the 26th @ 10a - State Fair Park: Yakima Rock & Mineral Club
Saturday the 27th @ 10a – Funko Junkies (1510 S 36th Ave): Funko/Cards/Collectibles Vendor Fair
Saturday the 27th @ 10a - State Fair Park: Yakima Rock & Mineral Club
Saturday the 27th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: Michael W. Smith’s FOREVER TOUR
Saturday the 27th @ 7p – The Seasons Performance Hall/Bistro: Bart ‘n’ Rondi (Concert)
Saturday the 27th @ 10a – Grandview Parks & Rec: No Rhyme or Reason Country Market
Saturday the 27th @ 9a - Shreds & Meds Day: 10 N 9th Street in Yakima
Saturday the 27th @ 8p – The Chainsaw Cat: Cobra Hawk w/No Graves & Phlox (Concert)
Sunday the 28th @ 10a – Central Washington Agricultural Museum: Old Steel Car Show @ The Central WA Ag Museum!
Sunday the 28th @ 10a - State Fair Park: Yakima Rock & Mineral Club
Sunday the 28th @ 6p – The Seasons Performance Hall: Sempre Chamber Music Masterclass w/Denise Dillenbeck
