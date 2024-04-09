Over 35 Events & Shows Still To Come This Month In Yakima

We're a week into April, we've dealt with an eclipse, we're getting prepared for tax day, and the weather has been getting nicer.

I'd say it's a good time to take a peek at what events are coming up throughout the rest of this month in the Yakima Valley!

We scoured social medial for all of these events. Dates/times/shows subject to change.

If you know of one we missed, Tap the App and send us a message. We'll do our best to add it to the list!

Yakima Valley Week of April 8th - 14th

Wednesday the 10th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: My Fair Lady

Wednesday the 10th @ 7p – Gilbert Cellars Winery: History Happy Hour – African American History

Thursday the 11th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: My Fair Lady

Friday the 12th @ 8p – Legends Casino Hotel: Third Eye Blind (Concert)

Friday the 12th @ 7:30p – The Seasons Performance Hall/Bistro: Comedy Pop Up! Bahiyyih Mudd, Brian Briskey & Wyatt McCloud

Friday the 12th @ 6:30p – Haute Ballroom: April Fool’s Gold Party

Saturday the 13th @ 7:30p – The Seasons Performance Hall: Close To You the music of The Carpenters (Concert)

Saturday the 13th @ 8p - Yakima Improv Society (Glenwood Square): SNI: Reign Supreme (Improv Competition)

Saturday the 13th @ 9a – Glenwood Square: Second Saturday Market

Saturday the 13th @ 3p – Yakima SunDome: Jordan World Circus

Saturday the 13th @ 8p – The Chainsaw Cat: Mad Ruby w/Flightless & Take Back (Concert)

Saturday the 13th @ 8a – Holy Family Church: Holy Family’s Spring Fling Bazaar

Saturday the 13th @ 9a – Zillah High School: Dream IT Be It {for girls} (Leadership summit)

Saturday the 3th @ 9a – WILLOW Café: Spring Indoor Market!

Sunday the 14th @ 9a - Vandershop: Crystals & Plants Pop-up (Vendor Fair)

Sunday the 14th @ 7p – The Seasons Performance Hall/Bistro: Tyrus Beebe

Yakima Valley Week of April 15th - 21st

Monday the 15th @ 10a & 12p – Capitol Theatre: Lightwire Theatre “Dino-Light”

Tuesday the 16th @ 4p – Ted Brown Music: Yakima Guitar Clinic w/Breedlove Artists Zac Grooms & Luke Basile

Thursday the 18th @ 7p – The Seasons Performance Hall/Bistro: Isaac Gambito (concert)

Friday the 19th - 21st @ Fullbright Park: Baroness Wars (Medieval Fair & Archery Event)

Saturday the 20th @ 8a – Yakima Greenway: Kids Fish In & Earth Day Festival

Saturday the 20th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: Yakima Symphony Orchestra “Who’s Bad: The Symphonic Michael Jackson Experience”

Saturday the 20th @ 8p – The Seasons Performance Hall: Headbangers Ball w/Rock Shop

Saturday the 20th @ 7p – The Chainsaw Cat: Enchanged420 Extravaganza (Metaphysical Vendors & Drag Show)

Saturday The 20th @ 9a – Kittitas Valley Event Center: Junk-tiquen in the Burg (2024 Spring Vintage Show)

Saturday The 20th @ 11a – State Fair Park: Dozer Day

Sunday the 21st @ 3p – State Fair Park: Dozer Day

Sunday the 21st @ 3p – Capitol Theatre: Free Spring Concert w/Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra & Yakima Ensemble for Strings

Yakima Valley Week of April 22nd - April 30th

Wednesday the 24th @ 11a – Capitol Theatre: Yakima Town Hall – Three-Time Olympian Apolo Ohno

Thursday the 25th @ 10a – Capitol Theatre: Scrap Arts Music

Friday the 26th @ 10a – Capitol Theatre: Scrap Arts Music

Friday the 26th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: Children of Metropolis (Scrap Arts Music)

Friday the 26th @ 6p – Hoops: Aphrodisi-Yaks (Concert)

Friday the 26th @ 10a – Grandview Parks & Rec: No Rhyme or Reason Country Market

Friday the 26th @ 7:30p – Bearded Monkey Music: The Atom Age (Concert)

Friday the 26th @ 10a - State Fair Park: Yakima Rock & Mineral Club

Saturday the 27th @ 10a – Funko Junkies (1510 S 36th Ave): Funko/Cards/Collectibles Vendor Fair

Saturday the 27th @ 10a - State Fair Park: Yakima Rock & Mineral Club

Saturday the 27th @ 7:30p – Capitol Theatre: Michael W. Smith’s FOREVER TOUR

Saturday the 27th @ 7p – The Seasons Performance Hall/Bistro: Bart ‘n’ Rondi (Concert)

Saturday the 27th @ 10a – Grandview Parks & Rec: No Rhyme or Reason Country Market

Saturday the 27th @ 9a - Shreds & Meds Day: 10 N 9th Street in Yakima

Saturday the 27th @ 8p – The Chainsaw Cat: Cobra Hawk w/No Graves & Phlox (Concert)

Sunday the 28th @ 10a – Central Washington Agricultural Museum: Old Steel Car Show @ The Central WA Ag Museum!

Sunday the 28th @ 10a - State Fair Park: Yakima Rock & Mineral Club

Sunday the 28th @ 6p – The Seasons Performance Hall: Sempre Chamber Music Masterclass w/Denise Dillenbeck

