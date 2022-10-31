Officers Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Sunnyside

Officers Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Sunnyside

Getty Images

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating an Officer involved Shooting that happened in the City of Sunnyside early Saturday. Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department were called to the 2300 block of East Yakima Valley Highway for a report of shots fired. When they arrive they found a man with a handgun who started shooting at officers. They returned fire and struck the suspect in his hand. The Officers were not injured. The suspect was taken to Sunnyside Hospital for a treatment of the injury to his hand. He was then booked into the Yakima County jail.

The unit investigating the shooting is made up of different officials

The investigation is being conducted by the "Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit (YVSIU), a team of supervisors, investigators, crime scene investigators and evidence technicians from various Yakima County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol. " A press release says the unit "responds to and provides independent investigations of police use of force incidents. The team includes civilian community members who observe the criminal investigation and related processes, per the Law Enforcement Training and Community Safety Act (LETSCA). When the YVSIU investigation is complete, the results will be forwarded to the Yakima County Prosecutors Office for review."

No suspect name has been released and no Officers identified

The investigation in ongoing. The name of the involved subject and involved Officers are not being released at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident are asked to contact;
Lt. Stace McKinley, Union Gap Police Department at (509) 248-0430
or Detective Lockwood of the Washington State Patrol (509) 201-0093.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Filed Under: arrested, officers, shot in hand, sunnyside shooting, suspect
Categories: Breaking News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA