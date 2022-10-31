Officers Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Sunnyside

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating an Officer involved Shooting that happened in the City of Sunnyside early Saturday. Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department were called to the 2300 block of East Yakima Valley Highway for a report of shots fired. When they arrive they found a man with a handgun who started shooting at officers. They returned fire and struck the suspect in his hand. The Officers were not injured. The suspect was taken to Sunnyside Hospital for a treatment of the injury to his hand. He was then booked into the Yakima County jail.

The unit investigating the shooting is made up of different officials

The investigation is being conducted by the "Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit (YVSIU), a team of supervisors, investigators, crime scene investigators and evidence technicians from various Yakima County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol. " A press release says the unit "responds to and provides independent investigations of police use of force incidents. The team includes civilian community members who observe the criminal investigation and related processes, per the Law Enforcement Training and Community Safety Act (LETSCA). When the YVSIU investigation is complete, the results will be forwarded to the Yakima County Prosecutors Office for review."

No suspect name has been released and no Officers identified

The investigation in ongoing. The name of the involved subject and involved Officers are not being released at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident are asked to contact;

Lt. Stace McKinley, Union Gap Police Department at (509) 248-0430

or Detective Lockwood of the Washington State Patrol (509) 201-0093.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.