Worker Jailed for Embezzling $470K From Kennewick Pet Hospital

A Kennewick woman has been accused of a multi-year embezzlement scheme that results in her employer losing at least $470K.

The worker allegedly stole from Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care

43-year-old Kristina Ripplinger was arrested on Tuesday, April 11th, and was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Theft.

According to Kennewick Police and court records, Ripplinger worked at the clinic, located on Clearwater in Kennewick, for over five years, and besides being a Licensed Technician, was reportedly the manager.

The scheme came to light when the business reported to police they were missing a large sum of money, dating back four years. They hired a CPA to go through the books and found evidence pointing at Ripplinger. KPD says it was learned she allegedly was taking money from bank deposits prior to it being deposited.

This activity went on for at least four years, to a total of $470K. The 1st Degree Theft charge includes embezzlement.

