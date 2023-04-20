Woman, Teen Stabbed in ‘Troubled’ Kennewick Neighborhood

North Tweedt St. area of stabbing (Google street view) North Tweedt St. area of stabbing (Google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police are searching for the suspect(s) in a fight that left a 14-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

The woman apparently trying to break up a fight between a suspect and teen

Around 3:39 AM Thursday morning, April 20th. KPD Officers were called to the 700 block of North Tweedt about a stabbing. This area, just off Hood Ave. is 'known' to officers. Over the last few years, there have been several drive-by shootings, assaults, and even an incident where young woman was fatally shot, then dumped in the middle of the street.

Upon arrival they found the girl and the woman, both had been stabbed multiple times. They were transported to an area hospital with what were later said to be non-life-threatening wounds.

Police say the girl was in a physical altercation or fight, and the woman attempted to break it up and fight off the attack suspect, at which time both the girl and woman were stabbed.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.