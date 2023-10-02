Week 5 MCC High School Football Recap

Week 5 MCC High School Recap

Week Five of the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) Football Season has ended, and NewsRadio 610 KONA has your recap of all the gridiron action.

Friday, September 29

Chiawana: 19

Kennewick: 9

Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

Photo: Lit Media Productions Photo: Lit Media Productions loading...

In the NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week, the Chiawana Riverhawks handed the Kennewick Lions their first loss of 2023. An effective pass rush helped Chiawana pressure the Lion offense, forcing several turnovers. With the win, Chiwana is now in second place in the MCC.

Kamiakin: 54

Hanford: 21

Lampson Stadium, Kennewick

The Kamiakin Braves hosted the Hanford Falcons at Lampson Stadium last Friday, and the Braves rebounded from their loss the previous week to beat Hanford.

Southridge: 43

Walla Walla: 14

Borleskee Stadium, Walla Walla

Southridge High School earned their first win of 2023 after besting Walla Walla on the road at Borleskee Stadium.

Richland 41

Pasco 0

Fran Rish Stadium, Richland

After losing to Chiawana the week prior, the Bombers of Richland responded with a stout defensive effort, shutting out Pasco and a 41-point offensive surge. The Richland win and Kennewick loss put the Bombers first in the MCC.

West Valley (Yakima)

Hermiston

West Valley High School, Yakima

The Hermiston Bulldogs could not pick up their third straight win on the season as they fell in Yakima. West Valley still maintains an undefeated record against MCC teams in 2023.

