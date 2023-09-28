Week 5 MCC High School Football Preview

This week marks week five of the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) High School Football season is here, and here is your preview from NewsRadio 610 KONA.

Friday, September 29

Kennewick @ Chiawana

7 PM, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

Kennewick will look to extend their 2023 unbeaten streak to five games as they take on Chiawana in Pasco. Chiawana has won three straight games since their week one overtime loss to Kamiakin.

NewsRadio 610 KONA will bring you the action on their broadcast starting at 6:45.

Hanford @ Kamiakin

7 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick

Both teams enter the contest looking for a rebound win after losing last week. Kamiakin lost to Kennewick 20-14, while Hanford lost a non-conference game to Mountain View 37-31.

Southridge @ Walla Walla

7 PM, Borleskee Stadium, Walla Walla

Walla Walla and Southridge are still searching for win number one in 2023, and one team will find the win column after their game on Friday.

Pasco @ Richland

7 PM, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland

Richland lost their first game of 2023 last week to Chiawana, so they will look to continue their winning ways, but Pasco will try and use their momentum from a win over Walla Walla the previous week to ground the Bombers.

Hermiston v West Valley (Yakima)

7 PM, West Valley High School, Yakima

Hermiston is hunting for their third straight win in 2023 as they travel to Yakima to take on West Valley. West Valley is undefeated against the MCC this season.