What!? Washington State’s Most Famous Dessert Isn’t Apple Pie?

The #1 Dessert In Washington State Isn't Apple Pie, What Is It?

It's almost un-American to proclaim that apple pie isn't the #1 dessert choice in Washington State.



Do You Realize That Cherry Pie Was Once A Favorite Dessert In Washington State?

I mean come on, our state fruit is the apple so how is it that it's not the #1 dessert Washingtonians aren't gobbling up? I did a little digging and you'll be surprised by what I found.

According to the dailymeal.com. they broke down all fifty states' favorite desserts and Washington's favorite wasn't apple pie. Idaho loves an ice cream potato!?

Our neighbors in Oregon love Marionberry Pops (trust me, my wife is from Oregon and she loves Marionberry)

So where does that leave Washington State? Is it Pumpkin Pie? A Cherry Pie since Washington State is named after George Washington?

Please don't fret, I have the answer for you and yes that good old reliable apple is a part of Washington State's favorite dessert.

According to the dailymeal.com, the APPLE CRISP reigns supreme in Washington State!

Whew, I was starting to doubt our apple-loving neighbors but it looks like the mighty apple is still a part of Washington State's favorite dessert.

After writing this, I'm a little hungry for some apple crisp myself, and just as a bonus, I've included a delicious apple crisp recipe for you below:

Rik's Sure-Fire Delicious Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

For the Filling:

6 cups peeled, cored, and sliced apples (such as Granny Smith or Honeycrisp)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon lemon juice

For the Topping:

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Instructions:

Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Prepare the Filling: In a large bowl, combine the sliced apples, granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice. Toss until the apples are evenly coated, and then transfer the mixture to a greased 9x13-inch baking dish or a similar-sized oven-safe dish. Make the Topping: In another bowl, combine the rolled oats, flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and baking soda. Stir in the melted butter until the mixture is crumbly. Assemble and Bake: Sprinkle the oat topping evenly over the apple filling in the baking dish. Bake in the oven for about 40-45 minutes or until the topping is golden brown, and the apples are tender. Serve: Allow the apple crisp to cool for a few minutes before serving. You can serve it warm on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.

