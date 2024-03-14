Hidden Gems: 6 Must-Visit Streets in Washington State

As the weather gets better around the Tri-Cities, it's time to hit the roads in Washington this spring and there are some great streets you need to visit and check out.



rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Discovering Washington's Urban Gems: Unveiling 6 "Cool" Streets to Explore

One of my favorite places to check out is Dayton Washington. It has a cool main street that is worth checking including one of the oldest train depots in the state.

CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1211995 CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1211995 loading...

My wife and I recently celebrated our anniversary exploring Walla Walla's downtown. It has a great vibe that gives you that Seattle or Portland feeling but is small-town America charming.

Get our free mobile app

So I thought I'd break down seven of Washington's coolest streets that are worth exploring. You'll find great stores, dining, and entertainment experiences that'll make your road trip worth it.

6 Of Washington State's "Coolest" Streets You Must Visit Want to check out some "cool" streets in Washington? Seattle, Dayton, and Walla Walla are just a few places you must visit in the Evergreen state. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

From Dayton to Walla Walla, From Seattle to Olympia, there is something for everyone on Washington's "cool" streets. Do you know a cool street in Washington? Let me know in the comments below.

6 Amazing Things And Places Idaho Offers That Washington State Doesn’t Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Book It : Oregon Hotel Has Amazing Star Trek-Themed Room Wow! Take a peek inside this amazing Star Trek-themed room that you can book in Bend Oregon. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals