6 Of Washington State’s “Coolest” Streets You Must Visit

Hidden Gems: 6 Must-Visit Streets in Washington State

As the weather gets better around the Tri-Cities, it's time to hit the roads in Washington this spring and there are some great streets you need to visit and check out.

Discovering Washington's Urban Gems: Unveiling 6 "Cool" Streets to Explore

One of my favorite places to check out is Dayton Washington. It has a cool main street that is worth checking including one of the oldest train depots in the state.

My wife and I recently celebrated our anniversary exploring Walla Walla's downtown. It has a great vibe that gives you that Seattle or Portland feeling but is small-town America charming.

So I thought I'd break down seven of Washington's coolest streets that are worth exploring. You'll find great stores, dining, and entertainment experiences that'll make your road trip worth it.

Want to check out some "cool" streets in Washington? Seattle, Dayton, and Walla Walla are just a few places you must visit in the Evergreen state.

From Dayton to Walla Walla, From Seattle to Olympia, there is something for everyone on Washington's "cool" streets. Do you know a cool street in Washington? Let me know in the comments below.

