Washington State Parks works hard to ensure the parks are updated, safe, and friendly, sometimes the closed areas or parks for construction. While it’s a temporary inconvenience, doing this work is an important part of stewardship and will help everyone enjoy these lands for generations.



Lake Sylvia State Park

Lake Sylvia State Park will close June 10 to Sept. 30 to replace a culvert beneath the entrance road with a new bridge and road. We encourage you to check out neighboring Schafer State Park for camping and day use.

Cape Disappointment

Cape Disappointment camping and much of the park will close from Sept. 2024 to spring 2025 for entrance, office, road and trail construction, and wetland restoration. North Head Lighthouse, Beard’s Hollow, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, and all of neighboring Fort Columbia will be open. The lightkeepers’ residences are also still open for lodging.

Additional Washington State Park Closures

Other parks are also experiencing closures, partial closures or impacts from work such as road construction and buoy replacements. Please check park alerts for updates before you head out.

