Washington State High School Baseball Championship Sites Announced

It may seem like a long way off, but baseball season is right around the corner in Washington State.

Local high school student-athletes will hit the diamond for another baseball season in just a few months. High School Baseball programs across the state will vie for a spot in the state championship games each year.

The WIAA Announces the 2024 State Baseball Championship Sites.

At their executive board meeting in January, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced the locations for the 2024 High School Baseball Championships.

The WIAA High School Baseball Championships will take place May 24-24th

4A and 3A High School Baseball Championships

Gesa Stadium, Pasco, Washington

The 3A and 4A High School State Championships will be played here in the Tri-Cities at Gesa Stadium in Pasco. The stadium is the home of the Tri-Cities Dust Devils, a minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

2A and 1A

Joe Martin Stadium, Bellingham, Washington

The 2A and 1A High School Baseball teams will play at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham. Joe Martin Stadium is the home of the Bellingham Bells in the West Coast League (Collegiate Wood Bat Summer League). The field is also famous for being Ken Griffey Jr's first stop after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the late 1980s.

1B and 2B

Johnson-O’Brien Stadium, Ephrata

The 1B and 2B High School State Championships will be played in Ephrata in Grant County at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium. This will be the first time that the Ephrata will host any state high school sporting event.