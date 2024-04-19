Three Women Involved In a Fight in Walla Walla
Police Officers in Walla Walla are looking into a fight that involved three women.
Investigators say that around 6 PM, this past Monday, they got a call about multiple women fighting in a parking lot near the Super 1 Grocery Store along the 700th block of South 9th Avenue.
According to Police, the fight started due to one person being “rude” about not letting a vehicle back out of a parking space. Officers say, then words and punches were thrown. However, despite the fight, no arrests were made, and detectives say the fight remains part of an open investigation as a possible 4th degree assault.
