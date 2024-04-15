The Benton County Sheriff got a call about two suspicious cars in the Finley area

After showing up to the scene, deputies made a shocking discovery

An investigation turned up more information on the suspects

Benton County Deputies busted two people trying to use fentanyl near Finley.

The Drug Bust Near Finley in Benton County

Over the weekend, deputies say they got a call of of two suspicious cars parked in front of a home in the Finley area. When investigators rolled up, they saw people smoking fentanyl and arrested them. While investigating, deputies say that one of the suspects was a felon and also was in possession of a handgun. The pair was taken to the Benton County Jail on charges related to the event.

Fentanyl Use in Washington

17,502 Washington residents died from a drug overdose over the past 15 years (between 2007 and 2021). 68% of those deaths involved an opioid. Since 2019 the annual number of opioid drug overdose deaths has nearly doubled, from 827 deaths in 2019 to 1619 in 2021.

The Grim Truth of Fentanyl Use

According to the DEA and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram”, Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered. Fentanyl is everywhere. From large metropolitan areas to rural America, no community is safe from this poison. We must take every opportunity to spread the word to prevent fentanyl-related overdose death and poisonings from claiming scores of American lives every day.”