Update: Klamath Water Case

Judge William Horrick indicated he would not issue a preliminary injunction but, according to the Klamath Water Users Association, he left open the possibility both sides could return to court after the Bureau of Reclamation has adopted an actual Klamath Project operations plan for 2023.

The request for an injunction was filed by the Yurok Tribe and Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Association last winter when drought conditions remained. They claimed Reclamation can’t be trusted to limit water deliveries appropriately.

In the past several weeks, wet weather and a strong snowpack brought more favorable river flows. However, Reclamation’s planned water releases remain below what farmers say they need for irrigation.