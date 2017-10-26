Two arrested in Adams County for firing shots at State Trooper in Grandview

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested two men suspected of being involved in a high speed chase that resulted in shots being fired at a WSP Trooper late Monday night.

According to a press release from WSP, the two men were booked into the Yakima County Jail on several charges, including assault one and unlawful possession of a firearm. The suspects have been identified as Manuel J. Aviles, 18, from Mabton, and Felipe Cortes-Barajas, 39, from Grandview.

The men were arrested Thursday morning October 26, 2017 in Adams County. Members of the WSP SWAT team arrested the two subjects without incident.

The incident started on Monday October 23, 2017, at 9:08 p.m. at State Route 241 near Alexander Road, when a trooper tried stopping a vehicle for speeding. The pursuit lasted about six minutes, and reached speeds of more than 100 MPH. At one point, the suspect pulled the car into the driveway of a home on Forsell Road in Grandview and stopped. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and fires shots at the trooper. Several shots from the gunmen hit the trooper’s car, causing damage to the front end and windshield of the patrol car, as well as an in-car computer. Both suspects fled on foot through a vineyard and remained at large until Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation.