Tri-City Americans Host Popular Pink Ice Night On 2/24

The Tri-City Americans are hosting Pink Ice Night on February February 24th.

It's the 18th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night hosted by the Americans and presented by Fred Meyer at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Game time is set for 6:05 pm.

February is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and funds will be raised for cancer research. Fans will be encouraged to bid on game-worn jerseys.

Proceeds will go to the Partners in Care Foundation, which covers payment for expenses that aren't covered by medical insurance for local cancer patients. This includes payment for transportation, medical supplies, respite care, child care, lodging, and food during treatment.

Witness the Americans facing off against the Regina Pats, with fundraising activities dedicated to supporting Partners in Care. The team will be sporting unique Breast Cancer Awareness jerseys for the occasion. Take part in additional fundraising efforts, including the sale of BCA night sweatshirts and pucks, and participate in a raffle on the concourse. It's a night of hockey and community coming together for a great cause.

More information can be found on the Tri-City American's Facebook invitation.

