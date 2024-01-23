Listen to the High School Basketball Game of the Week

NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Basketball Game of the Week

The NewsRadio 610 KONA's game of the week is the Kamiakin at Southridge game. The game is set for 7:30 PM, and NewsRadio 610 KONA will have live play-by-play coverage for you, along with a pre-game show just prior to tip-off.

How to Listen to NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Basketball Game of the Week

You can listen to the game on the radio at 610 am, on our free mobile app (available in the app store) or at 610.kona.com

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER TO PLAY FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO

Kennewick's Nathan Knapik will go from playing football in the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) to the Big Sky Sky Conference next football season as the Kennewick High School lineman has committed to play at the University of Idaho.

2023 was a successful season for the Kennewick High School Lineman

The 2023 campaign was a good one for the 6'7 lineman. Knapik helped anchor a line that led the Lions to a 3A quarter-final game appearance against Eastside Catholic. In the regular season, the Lions finished with 7-1 conference record and a three way tie for the conference championship. Knapik was also named the MCC's Offensive Lineman of the Year. In addition, he was named First-Team All-Conference on the offensive line in his junior and senior seasons. Knapik was also honored to the Second-Team All-Conference on the defensive line in his senior season.

