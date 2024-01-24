A fierce rivalry is coming to the ice at the Toyota Arena this February.

This February, local law enforcement and fire agencies will compete in the annual Tri-City Police vs. Fire Hockey Game in partnership with the Tri-City Americans. This yearly event brings this rivalry to the Toyota Center for an afternoon of fun and fundraising, as 15% of ticket sales for the evening's event will benefit the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police memorial fund and local cancer patients through the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

The PD v FD Game in Tri-Cities has a Long History.

The event was first launched in 2016 and continued through the 2017 season. Taking a break for roughly five years, the event returned in 2022, occurring on a dedicated First Responder Night celebration. The game is always played before a regular but highly anticipated American game against the Spokane Chiefs. Tickets purchased for the Police vs. Fire Hockey Game will also gain admission into the evening's Americans game at 6:05 PM. Tri-City Americans season ticket holders can access the Police vs. Fire Game prior to the regular season game. An option for donations to benefit the two causes will be provided at the game merchandise table during the game.

PD v FD Game in Tri-Cities Ticket and Game Info

A link to purchase tickets can be found here. Be sure to use the link to buy tickets, as According to organizers, tickets purchased at the door or via any other website will not benefit either fund.

PD v FD Hockey Game Details

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: Doors Open at 3:40 PM, and Puck Drops at 4:05 PM.

Who: Local law enforcement & fire agencies (RPD, KPD, BCSO, BCC, FCC, DOC, RFD, KFD, BCF, WRPD)

Where: The Toyota Center | 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, WA 99336