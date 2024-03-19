Tri-Cities 2024 A-Z Guide To All The Best Easter Egg Hunts

Here's A List Of The Best Easter Egg Hunts In Tri-Cities Washington

Spring is here and Easter egg hunts are around the corner in the Columbia Basin.

Easter bunny watching the egg hunt Arne Trautmann loading...

Where Are The Easter Eggs Hunts In Tri-Cities?

We've compiled some of the area's best Easter egg hunts that families and kids alike will enjoy.

It's A Comprehensive List Of Easter Egg Hunts In Tri-Cities Washington

Tri-Cities Washington has several Easter egg hunts and events going on over the next few weeks in March.

Easter egg basket on field covered with eggs cjmacer loading...

Here Are Our Picks For The Best Easter Egg Hunts In The Tri-Cities

Easter is March 31st this year but lots of organizations have events leading up to Easter Sunday as well as on Easter Sunday, here are six events families can check out:

Ready, Set, Hop! is on March 23rd starting at 9 AM at Columbia Point Marina Park.

A family walk along the gorgeous Riverfront Trail, starting at Columbia Point Marina Park, heading South approximately one mile, and returning. Families may choose to end the walk by going through a spraying of colored powder or just head straight to the park for an egg hunt. Water/snack stations will be set up along the trail. Be on high alert as our favorite Mr. Bunny and friends will be joining us.

You can get more details on Ready, Set, Hop! here

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kids with Special Needs are invited to The Arc Easter Egg Hunt: You can register your kids for the Arc Of Tri-Cities Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30th starting at 10 AM. There is no cost but kids will be broken into different age brackets and you can get more details here

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The 13th Annual Easter Festival is back on March 23rd at 21 South Cascade in Kennewick. They have Easter Egg hunts from 1-4 pm 20 kids every 15 minutes with the last egg hunt at 3:45 pm. The price is $4 for each child and kids under 2 can have one parent participate with their child

Adult bag dash 4:15 pm $6 per adult

Coin Toss 4:45 pm for kids 12-18 $6 per child

Limited tickets are available you can buy them at 3 Chicks Boutique 21 S Cascade st Kennewick WA

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A beautiful setting, with delicious treats, and vendors! - The cost is FREE on Saturday, March 30th at 10 AM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Easter Bunnies and Balloons @ Public Market at CRW10. E Bruneau Ave Building C Kennewick WA March 24th from 10 AM to 2 PM FREE- eggs are hidden in 3 balloon pits sorted by age groups, ages 1-3, 4-6, and 7-10. 3 minutes to find the eggs! Candy, stickers, and discounts around the market. Some eggs will have big prizes also. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hawthorne Court located at 524 North Ely Street in Kennewick March 23rd starting at 1 PM Join them for an Easter Egg hunt on March 23rd with face painting, balloons, and fun games. Come out for the hunt and color a coloring page to be entered in their drawing for a Family Fun Easter Basket. Have your coloring pages in by Friday, March 29th at 3 pm for their live drawing on Facebook.

You can get more details here. We'll keep adding to the lists as we get them and feel free to App Chat us about any other events so we can add them to our article.

