The Midnight Club on Netflix Spins Strange Pasco Story

I've been watching the Midnight Club on Netflix.

When I arrived at episode 9, I got a surprise: "The Eternal Enemy" takes place in and around Pasco.

What is the Midnight Club?

The Midnight Club is part anthology series, and part serialized drama.

Terminally ill teens in an unusual hospice gather in the library each night and swap spooky stories they've written. They call themselves "The Midnight Club."

But as scary as their fictional stories might be, something supernatural is happening at the hospice - for real.

The Midnight Club is based on books by author Christopher Pike, and it's been brought to the screen by Netflix and horror filmmaker/showrunner Mike Flanigan (Haunting of Hill House, Dr. Sleep). The New York Post called it "horror - with a heart."

The first episode set a Guinness World Record for the most scripted "jump scares" in a single episode of television.

What is the Pasco Episode About?

SPOILERS AHEAD...

The Pasco segment is one of the anthology stories, told by Spencer, a member of the Midnight Club.

In it, he imagines himself as Rel Lindquist, a young man who discovers that his VCR records broadcasts from the future.

One of those programs is the local news, which reports that Rel's boyfriend and his grandmother will be killed by an intruder. So, naturally he wants to save them both. But all is not as it seems... (Watch the episode for the rest).

What is the Pasco Connection?

Rel's boyfriend is going to visit his grandmother at 3002 W. Clark Street in Pasco, where the videotape reveals they will die.

What College Would the Characters Be Attending?

Pasco is first mentioned as being "45 minutes away, by cab" from Rel's college, which could mean that he and his boyfriend attend Whitman college in Walla Walla. That's about an hour away - 45 min if you drive like a cabbie.

Or it could be the Tri-Cities WSU campus. But Richland is too close, right?

Does the Home Really Exist?

The Pasco home referenced in the Midnight Club, at 3002 W. Clark Street, does not exist. At least not on Google Maps. Clark Street effectively ends before that address has a chance to pop up.

Does Anyone with the Show Have a Connection to Pasco?

I looked to see if the writer, director, or Mike Flanigan had any connection to Pasco, but I didn't find anything.

If there is something, no one's talking.

A lot of screaming.

But no talking.

Was the Midnight Club at Least Shot in Washington?

If you're from Washington, you already know the answer to that question. "Nope. They did it in Vancouver, B.C."

I'll leave you with the trailer to The Midnight Club, which, despite not being shot in anywhere near Pasco, is still worth a watch if you enjoy horror.

Video above referenced in this article.

