Teen Killed in Rollover Accident Near Ritzville

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Interstate-90, ten miles east of Ritzville over the weekend.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger says the crash took place in the eastbound lanes just before 5:30 on Saturday morning.

"The vehicle left the roadway and went into median, overcorrected and rolled. Then unfortunately, it caught fire and came to rest on the shoulder of the highway. The only occupant in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The deceased driver was 18-year-old Diego M. Garza of Lakewood.

Senger says the cause of the accident is still under investigation, including whether intoxicants were involved.