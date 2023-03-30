Suspect in Floating Body Murder Back in Benton County

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Prosecutor's Office confirms the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman is back in Washington State. This after Richard Jacobsen allegedly fled to Oregon after the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez was found floating in the Columbia River. She was a mother of two and was pregnant with another child when her remains were recovered.

Ebanez's body was discovered by Kennewick Police back on September 27th right by the Cable Bridge. Jacobsen, who ran to the Portland-area with their two children was caught in Multnomah County and held in jail there. A judge apparently signed off on Jacobsen's release to Kennewick authorities, and the Benton County Prosecutor says he was brought back Thursday afternoon and booked into the Benton County Jail. There's no word on when Jacobsen's first court date might be. He's facing charges of 2nd Degree Murder.

