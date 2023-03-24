Stolen, Wrecked Tri-City Vehicles Found in Othello, Suspect Busted

Often, smaller crimes lead to larger ones.

Adams County Deputies located a trio of stolen vehicles

Thursday, the ACSO was conducting an investigation into an alleged theft in the 2100 block of West Cunningham Road in Othello. The location is on the west side of the city.

During the course of the investigation, Deputies located three stolen vehicles, one had been taken from Othello, the other two from Tri-Cities.

The ACSO did not elaborate further, but from the looks of them, these vehicles appeared to have been picked for parts and likely been there a while.

A suspect, identified as Vicente Miron Jr was arrested in connection with the thefts, and he's in the Adams County Jail on charges of Possession of Stolen Vehicles.

The investigation continues.

